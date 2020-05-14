Former UAW president to be arraigned on corruption charges

(5/14/2020) - Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones is expected to be arraigned Thursday on charges of corruption.

Jones is accused of plotting with others at the union to embezzle more than $1 million dollars, using the funds for lavish trips, meals and spa services.

The scheme allegedly started in 2010 before Jones became the top official at the UAW.

Jones stepped down from his position as president in November after FBI agents searched his Canton Township home last summer. So far. 11 people have pleaded guilty in the case.