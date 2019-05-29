Former gas station to transform into ice cream shop

(05/29/19) - A building nearing 100-years-old is about to get a new lease on life. At the same time, the people who will work there will likely be starting over too.

Built in 1924, the building at the corner of S. Washington Avenue and Atwater Street in downtown Saginaw has been a gas station, a barber shop and a drive-thru party store. Up next it'll be an ice cream shop."

"Ice cream, I don't know, pie a-la-mode, I don't know, it's just what God showed us when we saw that, and we said, 'man we've got to make that an ice cream store'," explained Pastor Jim Shafley with Kingdom Builders Ministries.

He said the ice cream shop will be named 'Kingdom Cones'.

Shafley created Kingdom Builders Ministries to make a change on Saginaw's east side. "We renew lives and neighborhoods one life, one neighborhood at a time," he said.

Through the Kingdom Orchards, bee hives, lawn services, construction, and most of all hope, Shafley helps people, many who have served time behind bars, re-enter society.

"We're trying to be that first hire for people that have never really had employment," Shafley said.

The ice cream shop will be another life-changing opportunity.

He's leasing the building and plans to begin work on it in the next few days. "We have to get electrical dropped in there first, and then we'll little bit of plumbing and then we're going to put an addition over the overhang, or part of the overhang," Shafley said.

Shafley has the necessary ice cream shop equipment waiting to be installed.

He believes people who work downtown during the day will stop here and at night he hopes to meet other community members. "I think we're close enough to the neighborhoods that we'll get a lot of evening business from the neighborhoods."

Shafley believes ice cream is just the beginning. "Our dream is to tie together the orchards with the peaches and apples, and then make desserts and sell those also, and our honey."

Pastor Shafley would really like to have it up and running by the Fourth of July, but he says it'll likely be a little bit after that.