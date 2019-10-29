Former mid-Michigan student athletes say NCAA allowing athletes to get paid is 'long overdue'

(10/29/19) - NCAA sports make a billion dollars a year. Universities make millions from ticket sales, TV rights, and endorsement deals.

Today, the NCAA Board of Governors voted student athletes can finally cash in on their fame.

The NCAA board is hoping to avoid a court battle against states like California, who are passing laws to allow their athletes to profit from their names, images, and likeness.

"That's what college basketball is. It's a business, and a lot of people don't understand that aspect, but it's a business. The people that fund the business should be compensated in some kind of way," Marquise Gray said. Gray is a former Beecher All-American, MSU Spartan, and current assistant basketball coach at Beecher High School.

Gray says he's not surprised by the timing of the NCAA's vote. With basketball season right around the corner, he says it gives the NCAA an opportunity to show they're on board, much like he is.

There is, however, a caveat.

"If I'm 17 or 18-years-old, and I go from zero to $50,000, that's the most money I've ever had in my life. There needs to be some education behind what's going on like, 'This is how much you need to have' and 'This is what you put away.' Let's teach them about stocks, bonds, investments, and APR. The kind of stuff that real people in the real world, every day deal with," Gray said.

Charlie Harris says he played basketball on a full-ride for two years at Minnesota State University. He says between classes and basketball, there was no time to make money.

"You only could go to school, go to practice, and the coach had you so busy, that you're tired after then. If you tried to fit in a job, it was impossible," Harris said.

He wants kids to understand that this is a great opportunity for themselves and for their families.

"Sometimes, you scramble around trying to figure out how you're going to pay for this and, 'Oh, he may need a car' or whatever, so that's going to take a lot away, and you can put money elsewhere," Harris said,

Gray added, "Most, not all, but most inner-city kids come from maybe one parent background, mother or father is at work all the time. They might have younger siblings or something, and this is a step in the right direction by the NCAA because it really can help that student athlete to help his family."

When this will all occur has not been decided yet, but the board wants each division to implement new rules by January 2021.