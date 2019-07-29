Former police deputy, charity employee among Sheriff's "Dirty Dozen" arrests

(7/29/2019) - "We don't want you in our community," Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said. "G.H.O.S.T. is here, it's here to stay and we're gonna get you.You play and we'll get you."

The 12 caught over the last month and a half range in age from 21 to 62-years old. They've been dubbed the "Dirty Dozen" by Sheriff Pickell. His Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, G.H.O.S.T., found the men on the 'dark web'.

"Tyler Freeman was arrested for coming to have sex with a teenage - young teenage girl, 14-years-old; and the next day, he was slated to leave on his National Guard deployment," the Sheriff explained.

An ex-Tuscola County Sheriff's Deputy is also in the mix. Dale Tompkins pleaded no contest in 2011 to sex crime charges. Investigators said he let a female inmate go free in exchange for sex.

Also charged, was an accounting department employee for Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties. John Schafer resigned as a result of his arrest.

In a statement, Catholic Charities' CEO, Vicky Schultz, said in part: "We are moving forward, continuing the work of Catholic Charities, and caring for the families of our community, offering hope to those in need."

"It's hard to believe but these are the people that are on our street," the Sheriff said. "These are the people that live in our neighborhoods."

Deputies found a number of items on the 12 when they arrived for the meet-up at area motels, including a gun with several bullets, alcohol, cash and drugs.

"A few of them we've already seized child pornography on their phones," Sheriff Pickell added. .

The Sheriff is asking parents to pay attention when their kids are on the computer or their cell phones.

"You have to worry about them when they're up in the bedroom because that's where the Dirty Dozen were. They were on the computer. That's where they found - that's where they found the girls they were coming to have sex with," he said.

All twelve are currently out on bond.

