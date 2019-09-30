Former priest accused of exposing himself at Bad Axe bakery

(9/30/2019) - A former Catholic priest is charged with indecent exposure in Huron County.

Police say Lawrence Ventline of Port Austin exposed himself at Murphy's Bakery in Bad Axe earlier this summer. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

Earlier this year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel accused Ventline of assaulting an 11-year-old child in the 1980s while he was a priest in the Detroit area. But because of the statute of limitations he hasn't been charged.

Ventline has threatened to sue Nessel over the accusations.