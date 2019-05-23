Former priest at Flushing, Burton Catholic parishes accused of sex assault

(5/23/2019) - New sexual assault charges have been filed against a former Catholic priest who served churches in Burton and Flushing.

Vincent DeLorenzo, who now lives in Florida, is facing three counts each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second degree criminal sexual conduct. The alleged conduct occurred sometime around 1995.

Court documents show the six new charges were filed in Genesee County on Thursday.

DeLorenzo resigned from Holy Redeemer Church on Bristol Road in Burton back in 2002 after allegations of abuse surfaced. A few years later, a 22-year-old man claimed DeLorenzo abused him when he was 5.

DeLorenzo was a priest at St. Robert Catholic Church in Flushing when that alleged abuse occurred.

The circumstances that led to Thursday's charges were not immediately available.