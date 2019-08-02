Former student government president headed to prison for sexual assault

(08/02/19) - A former Student Government Association president at Central Michigan University is headed to prison for sexual assault.

Ian Elliott, who served as SGA president in 2016, pleaded no contest to one count of Third Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct this past June. In return, three other charges were dropped.

An Isabella County Circuit Court judge sentenced Elliott to a minimum of 366 days in prison, with a maximum of 15 years. The minimum sentence falls below sentencing guidelines, but the judge agreed to it after the two women who brought charges against Elliott, Rachel Wilson and Leandra Blackmore, agreed to it.

"If I'm being honest I don't think that's enough time, but at this point Rachel and I had both decided that we're tired, and we want to move on with our lives," Blackmore said.

"A year and a half ago I never thought today would happen. Everybody's support, that was the win," Wilson said.

Typically in sexual assault cases the survivors don't want to be named publicly. But Blackmore and Wilson wanted their faces to be seen and voices heard.

Due to the plea deal Elliott's record will only show a conviction in Wilson's August of 2016 case, as charges connected to Blackmore's November of 2014 case were dropped.

But, both women got the chance to read victim impact statements in court. You can read the full statements via the 'Related Links' with this story.

"So our plan was actually to address Ian, facing him and call him out by name and we couldn't do that. So last minute we had to change all the pronouns in our statements," Wilson said. "That was hard for me, cause I feel like any victim has the right when someone, once someone is convicted to look them in the eye and say whatever you want."

"If we had been going to trial we didn't know if we were going to be able to give a statement, so that was a huge deal breaker in us deciding to do a plea agreement as well, because we wanted our voices to be heard," Blackmore said.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office ended up seeing these cases to the end.

While the cases originated in Isabella County where all three were CMU students at the time, the local prosecutor dropped the charges.

That's when Wilson made the bold move to share her sexual assault story with the student newspaper, CM Life. The attorney general's office later refiled charges against Elliott.

Elliott will have to register as a sex offender when his prison sentence is complete.

He did apologize in court, but the women felt it was not remorseful and was just for show.