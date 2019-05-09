Former students help retired Burton librarian keep his home

(5/9/19) - A community came together to help a Genesee County man who was about to lose his house.

ABC 12 first introduced you to former Burton librarian and teacher Richard Wiktorowski in April.

He had suffered some medical problems and had fallen behind on his mortgage.

Wiktorowski shared the home with his sister, who has special needs.

His house went up for auction and was sold.

But some of his former students stepped in to raise money to help him get his home back.

They surprised Wiktorowski Wednesday with a certificate of ownership.

The former students say they're blessed and thankful they were able to help him.

Some of Wiktorowski's other former students who live out of state plan to come back this summer to help him fix up the house.