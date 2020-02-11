Former teacher pleads guilty to videotaping naked 14-year-old in tanning bed

(2/11/2020) – A former Davison High School teacher has pleaded guilty to videotaping a naked 14-year-old girl inside a Clio tanning salon last April.

Jacob Emmendorfer, who no longer teaches for Davison Community Schools, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempting to capture an image of an unclothed person.

He faces five years in prison and a requirement register as a sex offender when he is sentenced.

The 14-year-old victim testified in September that she was lying disrobed in a tanning bed at the TropiTan in Clio when she heard a clanking noise. She looked and saw a cell phone dangling over a wall.

The teen reported the incident to her mother and the tanning salon. Police arrested Emmendorfer at the location.

He originally faced four felony charges, including child sexually abusive activity, before agreeing to plead guilty to a single charge.