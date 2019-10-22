Foundation, inmates help give Saginaw neighborhood new trees

Before the winds picked up, it was a perfect day to plant a tree, and a Saginaw neighborhood got some financial and work assistance to make it all happen.

The sheriff's department enlisted the help of inmates to plant the trees in the Adams Boulevard neighborhood.

"I love this neighborhood," says Wendy Saunier, who lives on Adams Boulevard.

There was no busier Saginaw neighborhood today than Adams Boulevard. The people who live here came out of their homes to see nine trees being planted, the work being done by inmates at the Saginaw County Jail.

"They are low level offenders, they are not violent offenders, but we are still here to guard them because they are in custody and they all volunteered," says Sheriff Bill Federspiel.

The work was being closely monitored by the sheriff's department mounted division.

But in a way, the historic neighborhood was going back to its roots.

"This was originally a horse race track," says Alan Tobias.

The Saginaw Community Foundation made mini grants available to neighborhood associations around the city.

"We applied for a grant of a thousand dollars to plant trees," says Debbie Melkonian.

)Mayor Floyd Kloc even helped with the planting. Trees are a big part of the landscape on these city blocks, but time and weather have taken some away.

"We try to keep the trees growing, it gives us a sense of community, because we use them for the eggs at Easter, we use them for Christmas ornaments, we use them for Halloween, the pumpkins, we get 14 hundred kids come through at Halloween time," Tobias says.

Several blocks away, construction continues on the new Saginaw County Jail. The sheriff says his department will pay for more planting in the Heritage Square District.

"Plant some trees along there, and some shrubbery, to kind of give it an appearance of a neighborhood as opposed, hey, here is the sidewalk and here is the jail," says Federspiel.