Judge rejects juvenile sentence for I-75 rock throwing suspects

(7/23/2019) – Four of five teens accused in the deadly I-75 rock throwing incident nearly two years ago are possibly are heading to prison after the judge rejected a juvenile sentence.

Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah rejected a motion to send Trevor Gray, Mark Sekelsky, Alexzander Miller and Mikadyn Payne of Clio to a juvenile detention center.

That means all four will go to prison, head to trial or seek a new deal for sentencing. They have until Aug. 20 to decide whether to withdraw their guilty pleas to manslaughter.

If they keep their guilty pleas to manslaughter, the four suspects could receive credit for 21 months they’ve spent in jail since the deadly case in October 2017.

State sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of 29 months in prison, so they could be set free in February or March.

The ruling against a juvenile sentence came after a months-long hearing that included testimony from victim Kenneth White’s family, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services experts, psychologists and Department of Corrections officials.

The four suspects all were minors when they threw rocks off the Dodge Road overpass onto the southbound lanes of I-75. One of the rocks that the teens threw crashed through the windshield of a work van, hitting White of Mt. Morris in the head and causing his death.

It was part of a game they called “Overpassing,” which they told the judge they played often. Farah expressed outrage at the crime and the lack of remorse they teens showed on SnapChat in the hours after the incident.

Defense attorneys asked Farah to sentence Gray, Sekelsky, Miller and Payne to a juvenile detention center for the next years of their lives. While there, they could have been required to complete rehabilitation and obtain their GED.

Farah also could have kept track of the teens until they turn 21.

The fifth suspect, 19-year-old Kyle Anger, was over 18 when the crime happened, so he will be sentenced to prison at a later date. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.