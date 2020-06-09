Four Lakes Task Force asks for independent probe of dam failures

(6/9/2020) - Exactly three weeks since two Mid-Michigan dams failed, their potential new owner believes it will take years to rebuild.

But first, officials are focusing on cleaning up after record-breaking floods in several downriver communities that caused millions of dollars in damage.

There will be an investigation into the failures of Edenville and Sanford dams. The Four Lakes Task Force wants an independent agency to handle it.

Currently, the state and federal governments -- and even current owner Boyce Hydro -- are involved in the investigation. The task force's president wants someone else to oversee the probe.

There has been a lot of finger pointing as to what caused the failure of the Edenville Dam, which created Wixom Lake, and the subsequent breach of the Sanford Dam on May 19.

The resulting floods destroyed many homes and caused massive damage in Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties.

Why didn't state and federal agencies get tougher with Boyce Hydro, the owners of the dams, who ignored and fought with regulators on safety upgrades for years?

David Kepler is president of the Four Lakes Task Force, the entity that was going to buy all four dams along the Tittabawassee River. The task force still plans on gaining ownership, but Kepler would feel more comfortable if an independent agency handles the investigation into what went wrong.

"We are not saying that the state or the federal government would have bias in it, we are just saying it should be clear as possible," Kepler said.

He suggests the Association of State Dam Safety Officials could do the job. Kepler said he has talked with Boyce Hydro co-manager Lee Mueller a few times since the disaster.

"We have talked primarily, not in negotiations but just in issues of support, in making sure these dams get stabilized," Kepler said.

Kepler believes an investigation will take one to two years and it will be another one to two years to put a plan in place for re-constructing the two failed dams.

"We still see this as a multi-year issue and hopefully we can get this done in a time frame that keeps people encouraged and kind of keep investing and moving foward," Kepler said.

Rebuilding the dams could take hundred of millions of dollars, but another key question is where all that money will come from.