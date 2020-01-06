Four Lakes Task Force signs purchase agreement for embattled dams

(1/6/2020) - The Four Lakes Task Force has signed a purchase agreement to buy the dams at Wixom, Sanfod, Secord and Smallwood lakes from the current owners Boyce Hydro.

The task force was set up after lake levels were lowered for federal dam inspections but not brought back up. That left waterfront land owners with very little lake left.

The $9.4 million project will be finished in two years. Homeowners along the lakes will pay a special assessment for dam maintenance and repairs.

The Special Assessment District includes around 8,500 properties across 11 townships in Gladwin and Midland counties.

In late 2018, the lakes were drawn down for federally-mandated dam inspections, but Boyce didn't bring Wixom back up after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked its license to generate power on the Edenville Dam on Wixom Lake. The others lakes returned to normal.

Ultimately the task force moved forward with creation of the Special Assessment District, but required the judge's approval.

The district will pay for the purchase, repairs and operations of the dams, costing property owners around $350 a year.