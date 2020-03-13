Four new cases reported, Michigan now has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19

(03/13/2020) - As of 3:10 p.m. Friday afternoon, Michigan is now reporting 16 presumed positive cases of COVID-19. That is four additional cases since the last announcement by the state late Thursday evening, that led Governor Gretchen Whitmer to shutdown schools statewide and order the canceling of events with over 250 people.

Here are details about the newest cases, just outlined by The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS):

• An adult female from Detroit with unknown travel history.

• An adult male from Washtenaw County with history of international travel.

• An adult female from Wayne County with history of contact with a confirmed case.

• An adult male. No additional information is available on this case at this time. Updated information will be provided as it is available.

According to MDHHS, the specimens from these four cases are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for required confirmation testing. Testing is still underway for today and additional updates may be provided. Click here for a list of the other 12 cases being monitored. Remember, this is a very fluid situation.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

For updates anytime visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

