(06/22/19)- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Saginaw.

It happened just before 9:00PM Friday night on the city's West Side.

When police arrived to the scene on N. Charles, they found 4 people had been shot.

One man, 34 year old Damon Adkins-- died at the scene.

Three other men were taken to the hospital.

No update on their conditions.

Saginaw PD and Michigan State Police are handling the investigation.

If anyone with information, is asked to contact police.