Fourth $1 million lottery prize goes unclaimed in Michigan this year

(12/19/2019) - A fourth $1 million lottery prize has gone unclaimed in Michigan this year.

The winner who bought a winning Powerball ticket at a Marathon gas station in Farmington Hills failed to come forward before the ticket expired Thursday afternoon.

Powerball tickets are valid up to one year after the drawing date. The winning ticket matched all five what balls, but not the Powerball.

Three other $1 million Mega Millions tickets already went unclaimed this year in March, September and October.

The unclaimed $1 million prizes all were forwarded to Michigan's School Aid Fund, which pays for public and charter school operations.