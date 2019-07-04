Fourth annual Flint Water Festival raises awareness about clean water

(7/4/2019) - Large crowds came out for the Flint Water Festival in Riverbank Park.

Drippie is the mascot for the annual Flint Water Festival.

This is the fourth annual festival that helps raise awareness about the Flint water crisis and the importance of clean water everywhere, said organizer Kay Smith.

"I think it's really important to know the importance of water and spread the word and the more people we have involved the bigger we can make this," she said.

Besides the educational piece to the festival, there were performers, the water mascot Drippie and a lot of activities for children. Most people didn't leave empty-handed thanks to several giveaways.

"She ends up gathering all these people for a great cause and ends up giving away a lot of stuff, a lot of stuff to a lot of people who need it," said artist and producer L'S 810. "You get the filters, water, fill out for bikes, raffles -- it's everything so it's beautiful."

The festival takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. Smith hopes to organize similar festivals in other cities soon so she can continue to shine a light on the value of clean water.