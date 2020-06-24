Fourth person charged with illegal gambling at Spin City in Flint Township

(6/24/2020) - A St. Clair County man is facing illegal gambling charges for the second time this year with six new charges tied to an alleged Flint Township gaming operation.

David Hoppe, 57, is the fourth person charged with gambling crimes related to Spin City at 3490 Miller Road in Flint Township, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

A joint investigation by the gaming control board and Michigan Attorney General's Office in 2018 and 2019 uncovered 30 illegal slot machines at Spin City, which was marketed as an internet gambling cafe.

Hoppe is accused of supplying illegal gambling games to Spin City from May 2017 to February. Two women from Flint and a man from Wilmington, N.C., were charged with operating illegal gambling there a year ago.

“Illegal gambling often is used to fund organized crime,” said Rick Kalm, gaming control board executive director. “It also diverts money from schools and local communities that benefit from taxes paid by regulated commercial gaming and revenue sharing from tribal casinos.”

Hoppe is facing the following charges related to the Spin City operation:

-- Four felony counts of aiding and abetting an unlicensed gambling operation.

-- One count of using a computer to commit a crime.

-- One count of racketeering by allegedly conducting a criminal enterprise at both Spin City and his former 777 Café in Roseville.

He was arraigned Tuesday in a Genesee County courtroom and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges. The court imposed a $70,000 bond.

The gaming control board says the games Hoppe supplied to Spin City were similar to what investigators found at the former 777 Cafe he operated in Roseville.

A Macomb County jury convicted Hoppe on Jan. 30 of running an illegal gambling house, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and a misdemeanor charge of running a gambling house for gain. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

The Flint Township case is Hoppe's third time facing illegal gambling charges. Besides the Macomb County case, he also pleaded guilty in 2013 to maintaining a gaming or gambling place.

He agreed as part of a plea agreement in that case to avoid making gaming machines available to the public. A felony charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison was dismissed in exchange for his plea in that case.

Anyone can report illegal or suspicious gambling in Michigan by calling the gaming control board at 1-888-314-2682.