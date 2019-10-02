Fourth person dies in Michigan from mosquito-borne virus

(10/2/2019) - A fourth Michigan resident has died from rare mosquito-borne virus that has been recorded across the southern half of the state.

WWMT-TV reports that 79-year-old Stan Zalner of Battle Creek died Wednesday after contracting eastern equine encephalitis.

Ronna Bagent tells the television station that her father was hospitalized in September with severe flu-like symptoms before doctors were able to confirm the illness through blood tests.

Nine cases have bene confirmed in six southern or southwestern Michigan counties. More than 30 animals -- including 18 horses -- in more than a dozen counties also have died from the disease.

State health officials say low-flying aircraft are expected to spray pesticides Wednesday in Calhoun and 10 other counties. The pesticides kill adult mosquitoes on contact.

