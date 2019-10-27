Frankemuth asks residents to run water before using Sunday morning

(10/27/19) - Frankenmuth residents are being asked to run their taps a few minutes before using their water this morning.

The city says a brownout over the weekend impacted portions of the city, which ruined some equipment at the public works building that monitors water towers.

The city had to turn on additional pumps to quickly fill the towers up - which stirred up some sediment in the lines.

There was no water main break or loss of pressure.

You should contact the city with questions or message them on Facebook with your concerns.

