FrankenMüdder charity event supports Michigan Heroes Museum

(7/15/2019) - For nearly 40 years, the Michigan Heroes Museum has preserved the lives of the fallen and those who are currently serving.

"The museum helps tell the stories of Michigan service men and women and is here to honor, respect and remember their service to our country,” said Executive Director John Ryder.

The museum needs about $30,000 to $35,000 per year to pay for operations. The FrankenMüdder event was created to help raise money.

FrankenMüdder is a three-mile boot camp style run featuring 18 challenging obstacles. It takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

"It's an 18 obstacle of high powered, very exhausting work out and back in and out of mud, in and out of the river,” Ryder said.

Master Sgt. Earl Roy Gilpin said the event helps keep the museum open and preserve its collection so future generations can appreciate it. He said the museum has the largest collection of Medal of Honor recipients in the U.S.

"It's an emotional thing," Gilpin said. "Any medal of honor recipient will tell you it belongs to my troops, it belongs to the ones who never came home."