Frankenmuth: A fun town to chow down on Thursday evening

(8/8/2019) - People will be "chowing down" in Frankenmuth on Thursday during the Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival outside the River Place Shops.

"Free admission, free parking, lots of fun for the entire family," said Jessica Haynes, the director of marketing and events.

The festival is on the second Thursday of the month from May through September. Eighteen food trucks are ready to serve more than 1,000 people.

"We always have a great crowd. One of the last food truck festivals we had, a lady actually had her birthday party here," Haynes said.

Although the event happens once a month, people will always see a new food truck added to the mix.

"It's so nice to give people different varieties, because when you think of grilled cheese, you think of sourdough and American cheese and there are so many ways to make a grilled cheese," said Jason Young from The Cheese Trap food truck.

Beer will be served and live entertainment will be something visitors can also enjoy. The festival takes place from 3 to 9 p.m.