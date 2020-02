(2/17/2020) - The iconic mouse at the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus finally has a name as he nears his 50th birthday.

The winner is: Klaus.

The business shared the news Monday on Facebook after more than 10,000 votes were cast in the naming contest. About 38% of people voted for the name Klaus.

The Frankenmuth Cheese Haus was founded in 1968 and the mouse was added a two years later in 1970.

To celebrate Klaus' 50th birthday, the Cheese Haus is hosting party for him on April 6.