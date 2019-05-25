Frankenmuth Dog Bowl kicks off Memorial Day weekend

(05/25/19) One mid Michigan community has gone to the dogs!

Frankenmuth is holding it's annual Dog Bowl festival Memorial Day weekend.

The family friendly event features lots of high-energy activities for dogs like running, jumping, diving, and retrieving.

You can watch the events-- or the family dog can compete in them.

"As far as disc goes if you want to participate at a low level you can do so, and if you want to do more complex things, you can do that as well," said Dogs of MIchigan's Russ Helganz.

The event runs through Sunday.