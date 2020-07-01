Frankenmuth asking visitors to spread out at fireworks show amid sweeping coronavirus

(06/30/2020) - It's a sound that usually brings hundreds of thousands of people together every summer.

This year, however, Mid-Michigan's largest communities have already canceled their fireworks show for the Fourth of July. With crowds that big amid a global pandemic, cities like Flint, Saginaw, and Bay City say the show can't go on.

In one Mid-Michigan city, however, plans are moving forward.

"I think it's always important, but this year especially, I think people have that real urge to celebrate really just about anything," Jamie Furbush said.

Furbush is the CEO and President of the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau Staff. While every other city nearby was canceling their show, she explains why Frankenmuth is moving forward with their plans.

"Big cities tend to have people come to one place to watch the fireworks show. We knew that we could do it, and people could spread out everywhere because there's not a festival associated with it. They can spread out throughout town and maintain that physical distance," Furbush said.

On July 3rd, the Frankenmuth Jaycess are hosting a small-community, 15 to 20 minute fireworks show starting at 10:00 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from Heritage Park, but you don't have to go there to see them.

"We do have some entertainers that will be performing along Main Street. I think we have five different musicians spread all out," Furbush said.

Aside from Main Street, Furbush says visitors can spread out and see the fireworks from any open space downtown or nearby like at the Visitors Center, on the grass near the River Place Shops, or across the river at Memorial Park.

Wherever you go, the Chamber of Commerce and CVB staff are asking everyone to use social distancing--

"It's really critical obviously that the public does their part to make sure that this remains a safe environment, and so that's why we're asking people to spread out. If you see a place that's packed, don't go there. Go somewhere else. There's plenty of open spaces in Frankenmuth," Furbush said.

Furbush says they're also asking anyone visiting to wear masks in any of the shops or restaurants in the area. Those are can be found for free at the Visitors Center.

