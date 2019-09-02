Frankenmuth celebrates 33rd Bridge Walk

(09/02/19) - The first Mackinac Bridge Walk was held in 1958 as part of its dedication. Twenty-eight years later a much shorter bridge walk got its start in Frankenmuth.

It takes about five minutes to complete the Bridge Walk in Michigan's Little Bavaria, which includes crossing the 239 foot Bavarian Inn Wooden Covered Bridge (Holz Brücke). The five mile trek over the Mighty Mac takes closer to two hours.

"There were probably three or four couples sitting in my mom and dad's back yard, and we were just kind of talking about the weekend and somebody brought up the idea that well, 'we have a bridge in Frankenmuth why don't we just walk across that'," explained Ann Schneider-Branch whose parents Al and Louise Schneider started the walk in 1986. "And it kinda grew on the people who graciously let us party in the parking lots, then the Fischer Platz, so we tried to make a good time of it and I think it worked."

Fast-forward 33 years and the Schneider family tradition has grown into a Frankenmuth tradition.

Schneider-Branch's and her siblings do their best to attend as often as possible to pay tribute to their parents.

"I think it's goodbye to summer but hello to fall because fall is a great time to be in Frankenmuth, we have so many different festivals and activities and it's just gorgeous," said Amy Zehnder-Grossi, the general manager of the Bavarian Inn Restaurent.

The walk ends at the Fischer Platz where there is food, drinks, and entertainment.