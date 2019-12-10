Frankenmuth named one of America's most festive Christmas cities

(12/10/2019) - No surprise. Frankenmuth was named one of America's most festive Christmas cities by 24/7 Wall Street.

The publication notes Michigan's Little Bavaria is home to Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, which is the largest Christmas store in the world.

The store also has the Silent Night Chapel replica of the Austrian church where the most famous Christmas carol was first sung in 1818.

Besides Bronner's, Frankenmuth visitors also can share breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Zehnder's and enjoy a vibrant display of twinkling Christmas lights all over town.

Other cities on the list include Santa Claus, Indiana; North Pole, Alaska; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.