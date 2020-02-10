Frankenmuth police looking for vehicle break-in suspects

(2/10/2020) - Police in Frankenmuth are trying to find the people who tried to break into several vehicles in city neighborhoods.

Surveillance video that police released on Monday appears that there are up to four subjects involved driving a light-colored, mid-size SUV.

Frankenmuth police again recommended residents lock their vehicles, park in well-lit areas whenever possible and avoid leaving valuable items inside while vehicles are unattended.

Anyone with information about the string of break-ins should call police at 989-652-8371.