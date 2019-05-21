Frankenmuth undergoing seasonal makeover

(05/21/19) - The city of Frankenmuth is known for its festivals, German heritage, and foliage.

Creating the beautiful atmosphere truly takes a team.

"We started on Monday. We have a crew ahead of us that's rototilling all the beds up, preparing them for us," said Frankenmuth Green Space Manager Dan Hopp. "Then we have four young ladies here that are planting all day, every day on the beds. So it will take us about three to four weeks."

Each year Hopp tries to include a few new varieties, but often you'll see the tried-and-true plants and flowers.

"Different reds of geraniums, things like that. My favorite is the Persian Shield. It's a purple leaf with a purple flower," Hopp said.

Altogether there are 50 varieties this year.

Up and down the four mile stretch of Main Street, plus Weiss Street, and the pocket parks they care for, Hopp's team works every day. "It's bigger than the plants too. It's keeping the sidewalks clean, it's keeping trash picked up, keeping the whole town looking clean and sparkling, I guess, for our guests," he said.

Underground there's an irrigation system for the planters, but it doesn't reach every plant.

"We do hand water every single day. It takes about two hours touch up, check things over," Hopp said.

Hopp feels downtown business do a great job of getting people to town, while it's their job to give visitors and community members a little extra. "We're giving them the experience as they walk from storefront to storefront. So we pride ourselves on that, all the way from the banners to the light poles to the hanging baskets to the flowers," he said.

On Friday they will reveal how many flowers they plan to plant this year on their Facebook page. Click on the 'Related Link' with this story to go directly to the page.