(11/14/2019) - Anyone visiting downtown Frankenmuth during the holiday season will have to contend with lane closures on the M-83 bridge over the Cass River.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is starting a $208,000 project on Monday to rehabilitate the steel substructure of the bridge. Work is expected to continue through January.

Crews are repairing steel components on the bridge beams.

One lane of travel will be open in both directions at all time.