Frankenmuth woman to summit mountain, raise money to fight sex trafficking

(07/30/19) - One step at a time a Frankenmuth woman is helping women and children she's never met before.

"I have to constantly keep my focus on the why, because this is not just about me summiting a mountain with some other females," said Shelly Conrad of Frankenmuth.

Conrad is a wife, mother, volleyball coach, former teacher, and motivational speaker. She's also one of eight women who are part of the Freedom Challenge's Pacific Northwest Glacier Challenge.

"We raise funds and bring awareness to the atrocities of human trafficking and modern day slavery," Conrad explained.

Conrad plans to climb the 10,781 feet to the summit of Washington state's Mount Baker as part of the challenge.

Already she's raised more than $7,000, and has gained the incredible support of her community. That includes the Bavarian Inn Lodge which lets her train as much as she wants in its five-story stairwell.

A sign on the door lets guests know what she's up to. Conrad tells us there are roughly 100 steps in the stairwell, and she wears a backpack with 50 pounds inside.

"Other than doing stairs I've been doing incline outside, I weight train two to three days a week," said Conrad, who committed to the challenge in November.

The challenge is Aug. 8-12.

Three professional guides will join the Freedom Challenge climbers.

"They will train us how to use crampons, walk in our mountaineering boots, an ice axe which helps you to walk but also it's, helpful to rescue you if you fall and slide on a glacier," Conrad said.

The first day will be a wilderness hike to the base of Mount Baker, then it's up the glacier-capped mountain.

One step at a time Conrad is focused on freeing oppressed and enslaved women and children around the world. "So when we climb mountains that's symbolic of their pain, their suffering, and the hardships. So we keep that in the forefront of our mind, because it's about them, and the cause. It's not about our personal achievements," she said.

