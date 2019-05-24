Frankenmuth’s Dog Bowl Festival attracts thousands of people -- and furry friends

(5/24/2019) - Frankenmuth’s Dog Bowl Festival attracts thousands of people and their furry friends.

They can expect a lot of excitement this weekend with events all day Saturday and Sunday in downtown Frankenmuth.

"People love their pets and they want to have an event where they can feel comfortable bringing them out and having a great time with the entire family,” said Jessica Haynes, who is the assistant chairperson for the 2019 Dog Bowl.

It’s the 13th Annual Dog Bowl Festival, one of the biggest events in Frankenmuth.

"We just encourage people to bring out their family dogs to have a great weekend for free family fun here at Frankenmuth River Place Shops,” Haynes said.

Visitors will see a pet parade, costume contest, tricks, doggie races and competitions.

"Everyone is going to find something to enjoy here,” Haynes said.

The festival includes Balloons over Bavarian Inn, which features hot air balloon pilots from across the country.

"People can walk outside of their doors or out of their hotel rooms and see the beautiful hot air balloons across the country right flying over Bavaria,” Haynes said. "If they like the balloon to land in their field or back yard, they can lay out a white sheet, you never know where the pilot is going to land.”

People without a dog are still invited. STARS rescue will be on site with an opportunity for the public to meet dogs and find out if pet adoption is a good fit.

"People can come and see and learn more about different dog breeds and maybe take home a new furry companion,” Haynes said.