Frank's Great Outdoors holding first ever Summer Frenzy fishing tournament in July

(06/15/19) -- Frank's Great Outdoors in Linwood is calling all fishermen to take part in their first ever Summer Frenzy fishing tournament.

It's very similar to the Frozen Frenzy fishing tournament in winter.

The entry fee is $20.

Over $20,000 in prizes will be given out, including a 2 year lease on a 2019 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss Z71.

Each week in July, thousands of dollars in prizes will be given out including for largest pike, perch, walleye and others.

For more information on how and where to sign up, go to the Linwood Summer Frenzy Facebook page.