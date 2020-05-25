Free COVID-19 testing offered without prescriptions in Flint

(5/25/2020) - Within the first few hours of the COVID-19 testing site being open, nearly 700 cars came through Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Flint for drive through testing.

"The first site in the state of Michigan with no criteria whatsoever, no appointments, no symptoms -- just going to test people to make sure they're clear. It’ll help start to really talk about how we're going to reactivate our community. It's historic," said Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, State Rep. Cynthia Neeley and the Michigan National Guard teamed up with the city of Flint and the Genesee County Health Department to make this test site happen.

“This is going to be huge in talking about contact tracing and figuring out how to slow the virus and protect the residents," said Sheldon Neeley.

The city says the testing is available to any Flint resident, but no one regardless of address was turned away.

"They want to know as they return to work that they are being safe so by offering this today it's going to help put some of them at ease when it's time to get back to work," said Cynthia Neeley.

For Devante March and Darris Berry, they were hesitant at first to get the test but in the end glad they went through with it.

"I feel more satisfied with myself so I can know if I'm positive or not," said Devante March.

"It helps you know exactly where you are in life as far as health. If they're offering you a free test why not take advantage of it," said Darris Berry.

The virus does not discriminate, so for many people being able to take a test is important for moving forward.

"We would rather know instead of walking around and then they open up the places and we're all touching each other and everybody's getting sick again. We don't want to go through that again," said March.

"These testing today saves lives and that's the important thing about it," said Berry.

The Genesee County Health Department will notify residents of their results in two to three days.