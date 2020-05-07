Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing available at Grand Blanc High School

(5/7/2020) - How things can change within a couple days.

"We kind of did a site walk on Monday, tents went up on Tuesday and now we're open to start helping the community; starting today," said Rachel Hurst, Kroger corporate affairs manager. "Symptomatic or asymptomatic anyone can come here and receive a test for free."

Grand Blanc High School parking lot is now the new home for free COVID-19 testing.

Kroger Health and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have partnered to bring this free drive-thru testing site to patients, Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 4 pm until the end of May.

But before you drive-up, you must first go online, go through the Kroger Health questionnaire and if you are eligible you can schedule a testing appointment in Grand Blanc.

Once you have done that and receive your test, the results will come back to you pretty quickly.

"The goal is within 48 hours. It's usually within 24 hours that you receive your test. It's pretty simple you'll get a phone call back as well as a letter sent to your house," Hurst explains. "And our goal is 250 test a day and we're expecting some great turnout and we're already helping people this morning."

Another goal of the testing site is to give the Grand Blanc community a peace of mind.

"Hopefully those that are concerned can go back to work if they're are unable to work," said Hurst. "If they're just off work because they're concerned and aren't sure if they are in fact positive; maybe were putting people back to work. Especially those essential front line workers that are off. So, hopefully it will impact the businesses that need them the most right now and again really just from a community stand point of helping people feel better that they are negative and if they are positive what we can do to help them feel better."