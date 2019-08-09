Free Community Resource Recovery Fair Saturday in Flint

(8/9/19) - The City of Flint is reminding the community help is still available as it moves forward after the water emergency.

It's hosting its third 'Community Resource Recovery Fair' this weekend.

The event will help people connect with agencies and organizations to learn about the services available.

According to the city, there will be a bounce house, free hot dogs and food from Halo Burger, as well as games and music.

The Ice Mountain water hydration station will be onsite.

And a special guest speaker will attend the fair.

The story of Korey Wise from the Exonerated 5 was shown in the Netflix miniseries "When They See Us".

Resource Recovery Day runs Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. at Clara Hilborn Park (the former Pierson school grounds) at 5500 MLK Avenue.

Parking for the event is available at 100 E. Sherman Avenue.

For more information, contact Jameca Patrick-Singleton at 810-237-2006 or by email at Jpatrick-singleton@cityofflint.com.