Free adoptions: Find your new best friend at Genesee County Animal Control

(07/02/19)- "We're extremely full at capacity so we are trying to get as many adoptable dogs and cats homes this weekend." said GCAC, Danielle Macko,

It's why Genesee County Animal Control is having a 4th of July event on Friday, offering a deal too good for any animal lover to pass up.

"If they are a Genesee County resident, they will need to pay a 10 dollar license fee for any dogs adopted, but other than it is free. We ask that you maybe get yourself ready, get a kennel, get some food, we will provide leash, collar. Any dogs in the home, children, we want you to bring them up for the event so we can do some meet and greets, " Macko said.

You must be pre-approved in person or online-- to take advantage the free adoption special.

Mark Tilly came in Tuesday to fill out an application-- ready to take his new best friend home on Friday.

"I think it's an amazing thing that they do to help these dogs find new homes, and find loving families for them, so I'm really happy about it," said adopter, Mark Tilly

Danielle says there are animals to view on their website for adoption, but there are many more to see in person-- the next few days before Friday's event.

"We want you to come in and look at all of these amazing dogs and cats and there might be one that you fall in love with that you're surprised by," Macko said.

