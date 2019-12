(12/19/2019) - A big holiday celebration hosted by lawyers and judges returns to downtown Flint on Thursday evening.

The Genesee County Bar Association is holding its 29th Annual Community Holiday Dinner at the Masonic Temple. The free dinner will feature a turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

Children will have their photographs taken with Santa Claus and receive a small gift and book.

No reservations are necessary for the dinner, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m.