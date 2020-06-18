Free coronavirus testing available in two Mid-Michigan communities Friday

(6/18/2020) - The Michigan National Guard will be assisting at four free coronavirus testing clinics across the state on Friday, including two in Mid-Michigan.

The National Guard has 20 teams assigned to the community testing effort. All members already tested negative for coronavirus and are self isolating while off duty to prevent spreading the illness.

Each three-person testing team has a certified medic and two members to help with paperwork, logistics and other tasks.

Friday's free testing locations and hours are:

-- Besser Elementary School in Alpena

9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

-- Niiwin Akeaa Center in Baraga

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

-- Surline Middle School in West Branch

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Tawas High School in Tawas City

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free tests are available to anyone, even if they don't have symptoms of coronavirus. Similar testing has been held in 14 other communities over the past three weeks.