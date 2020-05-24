Free coronavirus testing for the Flint community on Sunday and Monday

Updated: Sun 5:22 AM, May 24, 2020

FLINT (WJRT) - (5/24/20) - The Flint community was invited to receive a free coronavirus test on Sunday and Monday.

The city said a note from a doctor was not required for the screening.

The Michigan National Guard was set to help run the drive-thru site at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church on Saginaw Street.

The city and the Genesee County Health Department said the testing would be done from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

Organizers said it was a crucial, proactive step in slowing the spread and saving lives in the pandemic.

 
