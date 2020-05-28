Free coronavirus testing site returning in Flint; MTA offers rides to all test sites

(5/28/2020) - Flint once again will offer free coronavirus testing for all city residents this weekend even if they don't have symptoms of the illness.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, State Rep. Cynthia Neeley of Flint, the city of Flint, Genesee County Health Department and the Michigan National Guard are collaborating on the free test site a Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Free tests will be administered to any city of Flint resident from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with no other eligibility requirements.

The church is located at 2120 N. Saginaw St. Anyone seeking testing should approach from North Street to the East Hamilton Avenue entrance, stay in their vehicles for the est and exit onto Newall Street.

Michigan National Guard soldiers will administer the tests and the health department will communicate the results.

The Mass Transportation Authority in Flint is offering rides to the free tests this weekend or any of Genesee County's 14 other coronavirus testing sites through the Your Ride program.

“We know access to transportation is a major hurdle for many in our community,” said Ed Benning, general manager of the MTA. “As more testing becomes available, we want to help our community to be able to access those services.”

Rides for coronavirus testing are available to anyone who is not ill or experiencing any coronavirus symptoms. Some test sites require an appointment or prior approval before arriving.

MTA rides to test sites include regular fares. Call 810-767-5541 in east Flint or 810-233-4751 in west Flint or visit the Your Ride website to reserve a ride.

MTA restarted its fixed-route bus service on May 18 with new safety precautions, including provisions for social distancing on the buses.

“MTA is committed to the well-being of this entire community. I am thankful for the hardwork and dedication of all MTA employees to help make this happen,” said Bryant Nolden, chairman of the MTA Board of Directors and a Genesee County commissioner.