Free dental care available for children at Hamilton Community Health Network

(2/5/2020) - Free dental care is available to children on Feb. 17 during Kids Dental Day at the Hamilton Community Health Network's three Genesee County clinics.

The annual event offers free dental exams and cleaning to all children regardless of whether they have insurance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at three clinics in Burton and Flint:

-- Main Clinic: 2900 Saginaw St., Flint

-- Burton Clinic: G-3375 S. Saginaw Street, Burton

-- Dental North Clinic: 5399 N. Saginaw St., Flint

Call 810-406-4246 to make an appointment for any of the three clinics on Feb. 17.

Dr. Miriam Parker said oral health is an important part of overall physical health. Poor dental hygiene can allow bacteria to build up, causing infections, tooth decay and gum disease. That eventually can lead to heart disease.

“Teaching children at a young age to take care of their teeth and mouths can help reduce their chances of complications down the road," Parker said. "Plus, children’s teeth are meant to last a lifetime, and a healthy smile is important to a child’s self-esteem."

All three Hamilton clinics also will be offering free activities, raffles, prizes and a visit from Doc McStuffins on Kids Dental Day.