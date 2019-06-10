(6/10/19) - Registration is now open for a free dental health summit coming to Flint.

The Michigan Oral Health Coalition has partnered with the Genesee Health Plan Oral Health Coalition for the 2019 Michigan Central Area Oral Health Summit for the Genesee County Area.

The event is happening Friday June 14 at the Mott Community College Event Center on East Court Street from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say the summit will "feature a wide variety of topics on dental health and its effect on overall health including the Flint Water Crisis’ impact on oral health."

For more information, click on 'Related Links' next to this article.