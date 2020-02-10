Free fishing weekend: No licenses required on the ice this weekend

(2/10/2020) - For three days, Michiganders can enjoy one of the state's best outdoor activities for free.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is offering one of two free fishing weekends on Feb. 15 to 17. That means anyone fishing or ice fishing won't need a license.

Residents and out of state visitors can fish on both inland and the Great Lakes waters for all species of fish. Other fishing rules still will be in effect, such as fish size and the number of fish to keep.

In addition to free fishing, admission to Michigan state parks and recreation areas also will be free. However, admission charges will still apply to some attractions in the parks.

Free Fishing Weekend coincides with a significant change in Michigan's hunting, fishing and off-road vehicle license sales system. No licenses will be available for purchase from Saturday through noon on Feb. 18 during the changeover.

Free activities during Free Fishing Weekend include:

-- The annual Winter Festival at Bay City State Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

-- Winterfest at the Rifle River Recreation Area north of West Branch from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

-- An ice fishing derby at Seven Lakes State Park in Holly from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.