Free hot dogs, inflatables outside sheriff's office for Back to the Bricks

(8/15/2019) - During the Back to the Bricks fun this Saturday, August 17th, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office is hosting an open house family fun event.

It's called 'Deps and Dogs' because the deputies will be there and there will be plenty of free hot dogs available, too.

"It's what every police department needs to do; and we're one of the biggest police departments in the state of Michigan, in the top 10," Undersheriff Chris Swanson explained. So, why not take advantage of the crowd that's already gonna be here and let them know what we have to offer?"

Swanson is personally donating inflatable toys for the kids to play in, as well as the dunk tank, where you can dunk a deputy.

He said Koegels is providing a free hot dog lunch for everyone.

Animal Control will have pets up for adoption at the event, too.

And off course, they'll be showing off their own cars -- from the patrol vehicles to the boat to the motorcycles.

The event is free. The Sheriff's Office isn't use a penny of taxpayer money to make it happen.

The Undersheriff said that's in part to a number of community partners who will also be there, including Voices for Children, the UAW, and the Forgotten Man Ministries.

Isaac Walsh is the assistant chaplain in the jail. He said he'll share his role in helping inmates during their time behind bars.

"The whole focus of it is to let the community know we're all one fighting in the same direction, doing the same thing; and there's a lot of positive going on behind the scenes. And, it's just letting them know what's going on," he said. "They can have a part of it. It's fun to watch people succeed and being in Flint, we get a lot of opportunities for that."

You'll also get a chance to meet the County's newest deputy, Apollo, a new Corrections K-9 for the department.

The event runs from 11a.m. to 3p.m. Saturday during the Back to the Bricks fun!