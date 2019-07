(07/06/19) - The Rock Church of Fenton is hosting a free Lake Day service and fun day at Silver Lake Park in Fenton on Sunday.

You do not have to be a member of the church to attend.

For those who are interested there will also be a shuttle provided from the VGs parking lot around 9:30 a.m. The service starts at 10 a.m.

Free lake day is something the church sponsors every year.

Bring your beach gear and a bag lunch.