Free milk and bottled water available at Catholic Charities on Thursday

(6/12/2019) - AHEPA, a national Greek men's organization, will be passing out free milk to Flint residents for the sixth year Thursday.

The milk and some bottled water will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Catholic Charities' Center for Hope at 812 Root St. The distribution will take place rain or shine.

“The weather may not be the best, but the AHEPA is dedicated to bringing the relief to the families of Flint,” said Catholic Charities CEO Vicky Schultz. "We will be ready with raincoats and umbrellas."

While AHEPA is passing out milk, Catholic Charities volunteers will distribute water provided by a nonprofit called Not Even Water (NEW) of Dearborn. The group raised money during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to supply the water.

Residents hoping to pick up milk and water are asked to enter the Catholic Charities parking lot from Louisa Street.