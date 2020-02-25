Free pancakes at IHOP for Children's Miracle Network fundraiser

(2/25/2020) - Along with Fat Tuesday eats, Tuesday is also National Pancake Day at the International House of Pancakes -- better known as IHOP.

The restaurant's locations in Mid-Michigan is offering free buttermilk pancakes while raising money for the Children's Miracle Network.

IHOP locations on Miller Road in Flint, Tittabawassee Road in Saginaw Township and Pickard Road in Mount Pleasant are raising money for the Children's Miracle Network, which includes Hurley's Children's Hospital.

Guests can enter to win free pancakes for life with a donation. The fundraiser ends at 7 p.m. or 10 p.m. depending on each IHOP location.