Free smoke detectors, CO alarms available in Saginaw

(07/04/19) - Smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms can truly mean the difference between life and death.

That's why Saginaw firefighters are working to get as many of the safety devices into city homes -- before a deadline for grant money approaches.

FEMA awarded Saginaw money for 2,000 smoke detectors, while MI Prevention made sure the city could install 500 CO detectors.

Part of the deal is firefighters have to install them.

"We put them in the proper location. Not too close to the kitchen or the bathroom where the steam would set these off. We make sure that they work properly," said Lt. Aileen Pettinger with the Saginaw Fire Department.

Lt. Pettinger said installation truly only takes five to 10 minutes, and could save your life.

"You know we just want people to be safe, we don't care what your house looks like, we just want you to be safe and make sure you're protected," she said.

You should test your smoke detector once a month, and replace them every 10 years. "You might have smoke alarms, they might work, but if notice the date on the back of them is longer than 10 years, we automatically replace them," Pettinger said.

Firefighters spend time in schools, but sometimes parents don't get the same information.

So when they make the house calls to install the safety devices they also educate families.

"We make sure when we go to the house, we actually set the fire alarm off, and do a fire drill with the family," Pettinger said.

Already three free alarms installed by Saginaw firefighters have saved lives.

One of those saves was this past February. "We had a family that had a structure fire, two kids were alerted by the smoke alarms and were able to escape," Pettinger said.

The fire department has until Aug. 22 to install the smoke detectors and CO alarms. Call 989-759-1393 to request them.

The free devices are only available for people who live in the city of Saginaw.