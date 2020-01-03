Friends and family remember Kevin Bacon during candlelight vigil outside his alma mater

(01/03/2020) - A candlelight vigil brings together family, friends, and an entire community. To grieve, support, and share memories of Kevin Bacon from Swartz Creek.

The 25-year-old's body was found inside a Bennington Township home on Saturday, but on Friday night, hundreds gathered in the student parking lot to honor his life.

Kevin Bacon was a hair stylist who graduated from Swartz Creek in 2013. He was near the top of his class and was a member of the band, but that's not what people talked about during his vigil.

Instead they revealed his sense of humor, generosity, and compassion towards others.

Hundreds of vibrant balloons filled the evening sky to celebrate the bright life and colorful spirit of Kevin Bacon.

The candlelight vigil brought nearly 300 people together for reflection, hope, and song.

His parents say it was special to have the vigil outside of Swartz Creek High School. This is where he graduated, where he was in the band, and where he would've wanted it.

His father said when tragedies like this happen, you wonder as a parent, if you did a good job raising your kid.

He says the support and amount of lives he touched made him think again.

"We have done good job. We did do good with him. We raised a good kid, and he just met the wrong person, and unfortunately, that person took him from us," Bacon said.

Family and friends traded stories about Kevin, including Wendy Walters.

She says Kevin was the first person who welcomed her when she started working at J.C. Penny's Salon.

"It makes my heart skip a beat. It's overwhelming a little bit seeing that Kevin had so many friends supporting him, and I just wish that he knew all the support that he had," Walters said.

As the showing, funeral, and vigil all come to a close, his roommate and best friend, Michelle Myers says his mark on the world will live on.

"I think his legacy is to be transparent and honest and open. He was just big on discovering who he was inside and out. I think that he would want to be remembered by those things," Myers said.

The Bacon family says the GoFundMe page for Kevin will be up through either Sunday or Monday. If you'd still like to donate, you can visit the "Related Links" below (mobile) or on the right side (desktop).

The family plans to create a scholarship in his name either through his high school, University, or something related to his role as a hair stylist.